(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Conditions like osteoarthritis continue to alarm more and more health experts. This is due to the fact that aside from being highly prevalent, it is also incurable.

The Arthritis Foundation reveals that in the U.S., there are around 30 million individuals who have osteoarthritis. This degenerative condition affecting the joints is also called the wear and tear arthritis.

It is worth realizing that healthy joints can move easily without pain, and this is due to the smooth, firm tissue called the cartilage. Experts say the cartilage takes care of covering the joints.

In cases of osteoarthritis, there is usually a breakdown of the joint cartilage. When this happens, bones create friction during movements and this leads to stiffness, swelling, and pain.

Today, there are undeniably a number of people who end up with a disability due to this condition. There are also those who are unable to work because of osteoarthritis.

Due to the symptoms it produces, this condition reduces overall quality of life of sufferers. There are treatments like the use of medications and therapies combined with dietary and lifestyle practices found helpful.

These are the options available for individuals who suffer from osteoarthritis since it remains incurable despite decades of research.

When it comes to managing osteoarthritis, many sufferers turn to the use of medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. However, it is important to keep in mind that their use is linked with adverse effects.

Some of these side effects are hypertension, liver problems, leg swelling, stomach ulcers, and allergic reactions. The risk of these side effects increases in those who frequently take medications or use them on a long-term basis.

This is why experts strongly recommend resorting to some safer alternatives in reducing OA pain. The good news is that some all-natural safer alternatives like glucosamine may work wonders in repairing the cartilage, relieving pain, and reducing OA symptoms.

Chemically classified as an amino sugar, this naturally occurring compound called glucosamine has been found to serve as a building block for various functional molecules in the body. However, it is more popularized by its ability to aid in the development and maintenance of the joint cartilage.

