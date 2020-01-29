Protecting and healing the liver from inflammation may be done through the use of natural remedies like turmeric.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) Orlando, FL -- When it comes to liver disease, doctors often prescribe medications to sufferers. While these pharmaceutical drugs are helpful, it is important to learn about how it develops and can be avoided.

Health authorities say that liver disease can be best dealt with when it is addressed during its early stage. Gastrointestinal complaints often manifest as a consequence of liver disease.

According to experts, liver disease can lead to abnormal stools, abdominal pain, and flu-like symptoms that include vomiting, nausea, fatigue, fever, and joint pain.

It could also result in swelling in the legs or abdomen and loss of appetite. When it involves symptoms more specific to liver health issues, it produces dark urine, bleeding, bruising, jaundice, and sensitivity to medications.

It is important to be warned that in certain cases, liver disease triggers toxins to accumulate in the brain. When this happens, it often results in memory loss, mental confusion, concentration difficulties, and sleep disturbances.

Scientists also reveal that a reduction in the normal functioning of the liver can result in complications. These include erectile dysfunction, reduced mental function, and immune system impairment.

Protecting and healing the liver from inflammation may be done through the use of natural remedies like turmeric.

This spice has long been widely studied by clinicians and researchers due to the phytochemical it contains called curcumin.

Multiple studies have revealed that curcumin has antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antimicrobial, genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

In a study, curcumin has been able to stimulate the activity of the anti-inflammatory protein called PPARR gamma, and this has been found useful in decreasing liver inflammation.

The study was published in Endocrinology.

The researchers have further revealed that curcumin caused the stellate cells to regress to a non-active, quiescent state. It is worth mentioning that the stellate cells are the specialized liver cells that play a significant role in the response of the liver to damage or injury.

There are actually many other studies that show how useful turmeric is in terms of liver health and protection. This is why its use is highly recommended, especially via supplementation.

