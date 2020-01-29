To experience the therapeutic goodness of lipase, it is wise to consider the use of Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities warn that high bad cholesterol is estimated to produce 2.6 million deaths.

Further, it causes 29.7 million disability adjusted life years (DALYS). It is worth realizing that raised total cholesterol is a risk factor for stroke and ischemic heart disease.

Globally, the prevalence of high total cholesterol among adults in 2008 was 39 percent.

It is important to be warned that there are contributing factors of high cholesterol, such as being physically inactive, being overweight, and consuming foods high in saturated fat and cholesterol.

According to Antonio M. Gotto Jr., MD, with atherosclerosis, the specific culprit is elevated LDL cholesterol, the "bad" kind associated with increased risk of heart attacks and dying of heart disease.

Gotto is a professor of medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and an expert on cholesterol and atherosclerosis.

It is important to understand that atherosclerosis is a gradual process and can start early in life. In adolescent arteries, fatty streaks can appear. This has been shown in autopsies on men in their 20s, particularly finding significant plaque in coronary arteries.

Today, science investigators are looking into the benefits digestive enzymes like lipase could offer in the management of healthy cholesterol levels.

According to research, lipase aids in the body’s ability to digest fats. When there is a deficiency of this digestive enzyme, it could result in higher, unhealthy levels of cholesterol and triglycerides.

Once this happens, it can in turn can directly contribute to cardiovascular issues.

In a study, individuals with a deficiency of lipase tend to have elevated levels of cholesterol and fat in their blood. Unfortunately getting near 1,000 mg/dL of triglyceride levels can result in a serious inflammation of the pancreas called pancreatitis.

This is actually in addition to heart disease. Experts further stress that high levels of triglycerides are associated with type 2 diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome.

This formula has 500 mg of digestive enzymes, namely lipase, amylase, invertase, Glucoamylase, papain, and bromelain. It even has prebiotics, and probiotics.

It is worth realizing that these therapeutic ingredients have long been associated with various health benefits. They have been speculated to work wonders in fighting a range of diseases and disorders.

For every bottle of this formula, consumers can get 90 Vegetarian highly potent and pure capsules. These capsules are free from nasty, unwanted ingredients like binders, fillers, GMOs, preservatives, and additives

