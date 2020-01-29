Natural remedies like D-mannose are gaining overwhelming popularity not just among UTI sufferers, but also in the scientific community.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Urinary tract infections can affect pretty much everyone, and this includes pregnant women.

According to experts, pregnancy actually triggers a number of changes in the body of a woman that increase the risk of UTIs. It is worth noting that hormonal and mechanical changes can promote urinary stasis and vesicoureteral reflux.

A difficulty with hygiene due to a distended pregnant belly is one of the contributing factors behind bacterial infections during pregnancy.

Health authorities have long been strongly warning that UTIs during pregnancy are linked with risks to the mother and fetus. These risks include preterm birth, low birth weight, pyelonephritis, and increased perinatal mortality.

The medications used for this type of infection is antibiotic, which use is strongly warned against by experts. While antibiotics serve their purpose of killing the E.coli bacteria, it is also worth mentioning that they produce side effects, such as an imbalance in the gut flora.

Once this happens, it increases the risk of inflammatory bowel disease, nervous system disorders, obesity, depression and anxiety.

Antibiotic resistance is a side effect of this medication that experts also strongly warn against. It is best to take some proven steps in warding off this infection, and this can include consuming more water and following good toilet hygiene, especially for women.

Natural remedies like D-mannose are gaining overwhelming popularity not just among UTI sufferers, but also in the scientific community.

Multiple studies and clinical trials have demonstrated that this natural remedy is helpful in stopping the E.coli bacteria from causing an infection. It is important to remember that the E.coli bacteria has been found to account for 75 to 90 percent of all UTI cases.

This natural remedy may be extremely beneficial for pregnant women with UTIs as it works naturally and is not linked with dangerous side effects. In addition to potentially treating the infection, it may also work wonders in reducing the risk of its recurrence.

To experience the disease-fighting, health-enhancing benefits of this herb, it is wise to consider the use of Purest Vantage D-mannose.

UTI-prone individuals may benefit from the use of this top-quality D-mannose formula as it offers a high potency of 600 mg. Every bottle is even equipped with 120 easy-to-swallow Vegetarian capsules.

Purest Vantage D-mannose’s popularity in the global market continues to soar. It also has added ingredients like cranberry and dandelion extracts, which are also beneficial for bladder health.

It has become one of the favorites of consumers also due to the money back guarantee it comes with (http://amazon.com/Mannose-Capsules-600mg-Per-Cap/dp/B071J35CP5).

