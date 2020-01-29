Experts say that ashwagandha may also aid in fighting diseases like cardiovascular ailments, hypertension, and diabetes.

Today, more and more experts are warning against the undesirable health effects of chronic stress.

According to researchers, chronic stress is linked with the onset or even worsening of various diseases and disorders. This is why some experts are investigating into the ways to help people manage their stress levels.

One of the proven tricks to tame daily stress to be mindful. Experts say that being in tune with the present helps one get relief from stress.

Dr. Timothy Riley, says that focusing on what's happening right now allows people to notice things they might otherwise miss.

Dr. Riley is an assistant professor in the family and community medicine department at Penn State Health.

"Being aware of physical sensations, thoughts and emotions -- both pleasant and unpleasant -- can help us choose how to respond, rather than simply react," he adds.

A number of studies has actually shown that mindfulness and some related interventions can aid in decreasing stress and chronic health issues. These include depression, anxiety, pain, and hypertension.

It has been found that mindfulness works in enhancing the activity in the part of the brain that helps quell your inner child.

Scientists continue to investigate some stress-fighting techniques that could also help ward off diseases. One is to use a natural healing herb called ashwagandha, which has long been reputed to fight a range of diseases and disorders.

It is important to realize that this medicinal herb is being widely studied due to its remarkable healing effects.

Researchers carried out a study involving patients undergoing stress. It has been found that the use of ashwagandha root extract capsules for 60 days reduced cortisol levels. This means it works wonders in decreasing levels of stress.

Experts say that ashwagandha may also aid in fighting diseases like cardiovascular ailments, hypertension, and diabetes.

There are actually many health benefits associated with the use of ashwagandha. It has been found to aid in promoting sleep and curing insomnia as well as preventing premature aging.

Its use is associated with a myriad of healing effects due to its adaptogenic, antidepressant, anxiolytic, antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-angiogenic agents, as well as tannins, potassium, nitrate, fatty acids and glucose.

To experience the stress-busting benefits of this medicinal herb, it may be helpful to consider the use of NutraHerbals Ashwagandha.

This amazing formula continues to gain increasing popularity in the global market. It is not just highly potent but is also equipped with black pepper, which has been scientifically found to increase the absorption of ashwagandha inside the body.

