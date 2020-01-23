A new college football NFL coaching report has been launched by PigskinNut. It highlights some of the leading coaching prospects in the college ranks.

More information can be found at: https://pigskinnut.com/5-cfb-coaches-who-could-be-coaching-in-the-nfl-within-3-years

The newly launched guide explains that finding stability in the NFL is hard to achieve. The NFL is a year-to-year league, with high turnover across the board.

This leads to there usually being 6-7 NFL head coach openings every year. Multiplied across the next three years, that leaves a lot of teams looking for a new head coach to give them optimism and a fresh start.

For many teams, the aim is to find longevity. Part of the success of the New England Patriots is due to the longevity of their coach and system.

However, with the NFL’s unforgiving nature, it can be hard to find new candidates. This has led to general managers thinking outside the box when they look for the next face of their franchise.

PigskinNut explains that there is always interest in college coaches, who bring a range of benefits to the league. This was seen with Pete Carroll, who has transformed the Seahawks into a strong franchise.

The newly launched guide picks out five current college coaches who could have the league knocking on their door within the next three years.

It picks out Guz Malzahn at Auburn, David Shaw at Stanford, Lane Kiffin at FAU, Chris Klieman at KSU, Mike Leach at WSU, and even Urban Meyer.

The guide explains that Malzahn is popular for his high-octane, spread the field approach. David Shaw is routinely mentioned as an NFL candidate, while Lane Kiffin could be an attractive OC option for many teams.

PigskinNut goes on to emphasize that if Chris Klieman keeps picking up wins, he would be a strong choice for the NFL. Meanwhile, Mike Leach has consistently had top 10 offenses.

Full details of the new report can be found on the URL above.