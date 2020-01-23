A newly updated bathroom renovation and installation service has been launched by DT Maintenance. They are known for their high quality service and customer focus.

DT Maintenance in the West Midlands has launched an updated bathroom design and fitting service for local customers. They are a high quality bathroom renovation company who pride themselves on great customer service.

DT Maintenance have over 30 years of experience in the field. They have a fully trained team of professional bathroom specialists, and always provide fair prices.

The company website explains that their newly updated service is part of the commitment to providing the best customer service.

DT Maintenance strives to provide the best bathroom installations at the best price. This focus helps them to provide more cost effective methods than their competitors.

One of the benefits of working with DT Maintenance is that the team provides a fast, responsive service. This means that customers can often get a free quotation for their new bathroom in as little as 72 hours.

DT Maintenance can help with all their customers’ bathroom design needs. They are able to help with the planning and design process, along with the supply and final installation.

Whether the client is a commercial business or residential homeowner, they can rely on DT Maintenance to help.

The process for customers is simple and easy to ensure a streamlined solution. Interested parties just have to look at what they like from City Plumbing or Victoria Plumb. Then they arrange a visit from DT Maintenance.

DT Maintenance will handle end to end installation, with a focus on complete customer satisfaction.

The company states: “We take great pride in our work and always make sure the customer is completely happy by ensuring everything is done to perfection. We also only use the best quality long lasting materials from trusted suppliers to ensure you get a beautiful long lasting, quality bathroom.”

