The leading Ranch Pond & Lake Management company has launched an Electrofishing Survey Service in the Dallas-Ft. Worth and surrounding areas. This service ensures proper balance in a fishery.

For more information see http://www.lochowranch.com/services/electrofishing-surveys

Lochow Ranch Pond & Lake Management is headquartered in Bryan, Texas. The company has launched this fishery tool targeting all who manage ponds and lakes in the entire DFW area, including McKinney TX.

Using an electrofishing survey will help those managing ponds and lakes the ability to sample fish populations and determine species, size, relative abundance and growth rates. Lochow Ranch uses a top-of-the-line electrofishing boat to accurately and effectively assess fish populations so a fish manager can take the necessary steps in the management of a body of water.

Lochow Ranch uses an electrofishing boat with extra-large live well pumps and soft nets that ensure that this process is as stress-free as possible for the fish. After being stunned, each fish is then weighed, measured and released unharmed.

Electrofishing surveys are used on established lakes to determine and diagnose problems. They’re also used as a routine management tool to identify issues before they become large and expensive problems.

The team at Lochow Ranch has over 50 years of combined experience. The team includes biologists, technicians and other professionals with experience in all aspects of pond and lake management. A brief and informative video of the team and the process may be viewed at https://youtu.be/s5rNrt64OvI

A spokesperson for the company said: “At Lochow Ranch, we’re proud of our ponds. By delivering comprehensive pond and lake management services to all of Texas, our team of professionals ensures the quality of our work and takes care in every step to ensure your pond’s health. Whether you’re looking for a crystal blue lake, a trophy bass fishery, or a fly fishing paradise, we work with you to understand your individual needs and build the best solution for you.”

For more information visit lochowranch.com