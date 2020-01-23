Joint Protection Products released an updated range of ergonomic therapeutic fitness gloves for those looking to relieve wrist pain or for optimal protection during exercise.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- Joint Protection Products released an updated range of ergonomic therapeutic fitness gloves for those looking to relieve wrist pain or for optimal protection during exercise.

Joint Protection Products, a company specializing in high-quality fitness accessories, launched an updated range of wrist support gloves for all types of exercise. Designed to minimize the risk of wrist injuries and provide optimal wrist support, the gloves come in four versatile models and can be used for any sport from yoga, Pilates, strength training, weightlifting, cycling and more.

More details can be found at https://www.wristassuredgloves.com

The recently updated products provide users with an effective way to protect their wrists while exercising. The WAGs (short for Wrist Assured Gloves) feature a patented ergonomically designed gel pad to alleviate wrist pain and contour-resilient for extra comfort.

The fitness gloves are available in four levels of support and protection.

Those looking for maximum support can choose the WAGs Ultra. Featuring both contoured gel pads and an adjustable elastic wrist wrap, the Ultras provide extra wrist support for high-intensity exercises or those with significant wrist pain.

The WAGs Pro gloves offer the same supportive, contoured gel pads as the Ultra without the additional support of the wrist wrap. This is ideal for those who don’t need the wrist wrap and can be used by individuals with carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis and tendonitis.

All WAGs gloves feature an inner absorbent liner and non-slip palm to ensure high versatility during all types of fitness exercises.

Now’s the time to grab a pair as you ramp up your exercises. WAGs can help you reach your goals without the interference of wrist discomfort.

With the latest announcement, Joint Protection Products continues to expand its range of high-quality therapeutic fitness gloves.

A satisfied client said: “I use my pair of WAGs for my Pilates and weight training. I especially like them for pressing free weights as the cushion support in the palms, relieves my wrists and allows me to lift more weight. I have recommended the gloves to many of my clients, both male and female, and they have purchased them and use them regularly.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.