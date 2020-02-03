Christian Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in San Juan Capistrano CA have launched an Outpatient Treatment Program. It does not require a client to reside in the treatment center 24/7.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) -- Orange County, CA -- Christian Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in San Juan Capistrano CA have launched an Outpatient Treatment Program. It does not require a client to reside in the treatment center 24/7.

The Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in Orange County has launched an outpatient alcohol treatment program. It is geared to alcoholics who would like to come to the center as clients but because of time or work constraints cannot make that commitment.

The launch of the Christian Alcohol Treatment outpatient program makes the centers outstanding treatment available to more men and women suffering from alcoholism. The outpatient program is essentially the same as residential inpatient programs, but it does not require a client to reside in the treatment center 24/7.

Group and individual therapies, workshops and seminars are conducted at our center for a minimum of 9-12 hours per week. Clients are often allowed to choose their treatment schedule. While this is still a major time commitment, it allows clients to hold down a full-time job, attend school, or continue to live with family while undergoing treatment.

The Christian outpatient alcohol rehab employs the same principles that are applied at the Christian residential inpatient alcohol treatment program. Clients are taught how to deal with and overcome their addictions through efficient counseling. They are also instructed on how to recognize their own relapse warning signs and how they can avoid or overcome these by avoiding triggering situations.

A recent client said, "Thank you for saving my life as well that day you answered my call. You and God saved my life that day!”

The centers accept many insurance plans including those issued by HIPPA Online Therapy, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, Optum, Health Net, Beacon Health Options, HMC HealthWorks, United Healthcare, MHN, Tricare, and others.

They are nationally certified by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Residential Drug Rehab Facilities and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They are members of The American Association of Christian Counselors, NAATP-Accredited addiction Treatment, and Addiction Treatment Advocacy Coalition.

