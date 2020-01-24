Camarthin Health has launched a weight loss program designed to help people in the Downend, Staple Hill, Clifton and around Bristol lose weight in a safe and sustainable way without surgery.

(Newswire.net -- January 23, 2020) -- Bristol, UK -- Camarthin Health has launched a weight loss program designed to help people in the Downend, Staple Hill, Clifton and around Bristol lose weight in a safe and sustainable way without surgery, starvation or “magic” pills.

Bristol-based company Camarthin Health has launched a holistic weight loss program designed to help people lose weight without gastric band surgery, liposuction or any other potentially dangerous weight loss solution. The company places focus on implementing long-lasting lifestyle changes to help people struggling with health and weight issues.

More information can be found by visiting: http://www.camarthinhealth.com

Camarthin Health specialises in helping Bristolians take control of their health and lose weight in a safe, simple, and sustainable way without the use of surgery, starvation or “magic” pills. Camarthin Health services all areas of Bristol including Downend, Staple Fill, Fishponds and Clifton.

The company’s main partner is a global nutrition company that’s been in the health and wellness industry for 18 years, operating in 17 countries and serving over 600,000 people.

The company has shared case studies on their website from customers who have achieved success following the Camarthin Health program. The case studies are detailed accounts of real-life people who previously had serious health problems due to their weight and have since transformed their lives and their health using the Camarthin program.

The program is based around a dietary system that incorporates meal replacement products into an overarching health and wellness strategy. Research has shown that this method of weight loss is more sustainable long-term than many of the other weight loss and diet programs currently on the market.

In order to sign up for the program, interested people must complete a short questionnaire about their current lifestyle and health status. The questionnaire includes questions about stress levels, activity levels, unhealthy vices and current weekly budget for food including snacks, drinks, and vices.

The team at Camarthin Health is so confident in their approach to weight loss that they offer their customers a 30-day “no questions asked” money back guarantee. Interested parties can find more information and sign up for the program at the link above.