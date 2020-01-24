Antioch, California senior care provider Kalynna Home expanded its services to provide a modern, fully-equipped assisted living facility and expert in-home care.

Kalynna Home, an assisted living provider based in Antioch, California, released an updated range of services for clients in Antioch, Pittsburg, Oakley, Arbor and the surrounding areas. The company offers a fully-equipped six-bed assisted living facility, as well as in-home senior care solutions adapted to the needs, health and lifestyle preferences of each client.

More details can be found at https://kalynnahome.com.

The newly updated services have been designed to provide a compassionate caregiving solution for all clients in their care and all mobility levels.

The Antioch assisted living facility combines the privacy and comfort of a private home with the high-level of care guaranteed by the 24-hour on-site certified staff. True to the company’s mission of being its residents’ “home away from home”, the facility is fully equipped to cater to the needs of six.

Residents benefit from full medication and transportation assistance, professional staff available 24/7, family style dining and recreation area, paid utilities, housekeeping and laundry services, and other amenities.

For clients who opt for in-home care, Kalynna Home can also provide professional group home services in Antioch and the surrounding areas.

All services are provided by fully trained and certified caregivers with extensive experience working with a wide range of clients.

With the recent announcement, Kalynna Home continues to expand its caregiving services to meet the needs of seniors in Contra Costa County.

A spokesperson for Kalynna Home said: “Since we are owned and operated by a trained healthcare professional, compared to a corporation, we have the ability to be more flexible and creative with the menus catered for individual needs, which offers more intimate feeling rather than an ‘institutionalized’ feeling. At Kalynna Home, we get to know our residents and build stronger bonds as well as develop better relationship with our residents and their families.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.