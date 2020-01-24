Crypto Info Wire released a new report on using Coinbase to invest in Tezos, a cryptocurrency which offers an investor-oriented control and reward system.

(Newswire.net -- January 23, 2020) -- Crypto Info Wire released a new report on using Coinbase to invest in Tezos, a cryptocurrency which offers an investor-oriented control and reward system.

Crypto Info Wire, a website specializing in high-quality cryptocurrency information, released a new report on earning Tezos cryptocurrencies using Coinbase. The new resource aims to provide cryptocurrency investors with an accessible way to maximize their return on investment by using Coinbase to hold, trade and earn Tezos.

More details can be found at https://cryptoinfowire.com/tezos.

With the newly released report, Crypto Info Wire aims to provide a practical resource for beginner crypto investors interested in new ways to diversify their portfolios.

The report explains that Tezos is a cryptocurrency that pays out rewards in the same way that stocks pay out dividends.

The cryptocurrency’s self-amending blockchain allows stakeholders to govern the protocol, thus enabling the platform to be seamlessly upgraded without involving any third parties.

The Tezos reward system is based on “baking” the currency.

“Like most cryptos, with Tezos you can hold it, send it, or spend it”, explains the report. “What you may not be aware of is that you can also bake it. Baking Tezos is a bit like mining. It secures the network, verifies transactions, and distributes rewards. Unlike mining crypto, baking does not require expensive hardware or a lot of electricity. All that is required is that you have some Tezos.”

According to the new report, the baking system is the way through which cryptocurrency holders can see a solid return on investment by earning more tokens. The system rewards Tezos holders based on the number of tokens they’re baking, thus essentially rewarding them for owning the cryptocurrency.

The newly released report recommends Coinbase as an accessible and convenient way to purchase Tezos. Using the platform, investors have a safe way to keep control of their cryptocurrencies and earn rewards while keeping the cryptos in their wallets.

After the initial holding period is complete, account owners receive their rewards every three days.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.