Based in Buford, GA, Solar Solutions Glass Tinting launches their commercial window film installation services that offer various aesthetic, practical, and cost-saving benefits for businesses.

Solar Solutions Glass Tinting launches their window film installation services for commercial properties in and around Buford, GA. Through these services, the company is able to help businesses improve the design of their glass windows and walls while saving on energy costs.

Additional details can be accessed on their website at: https://www.solarsolutionsglasstinting.com

The newly launched services use high-quality and durable films that offer various benefits to businesses. In terms of aesthetics, the application of window films can enhance the look of any space and support business branding with their wide array of shades and color choices.

The company’s window films also serve multiple practical functions. They can greatly reduce heat and glare and provide considerable protection against UV rays. There are also films that add shatter resistance to glass, significantly improving their safety. Frosted films and similar options also offer privacy where it’s needed and turn glass walls into instant whiteboards.

The biggest benefit of the company’s window film installation services, however, is the potential energy savings. Window films have the ability to help regulate temperatures inside commercial buildings, which translates to lower energy consumption and great return on investment for business owners.

For property managers and interior designers interested in Solar Solutions Glass Tinting’s services, the company’s website features an interactive tool that allows users to visualize exactly how each film option would look in a commercial space. They simply have to select among the various choices for either solar control or decorative films.

The company also allows users to estimate how much they can potentially save with the window films through their energy savings calculator. Users simply have to select their location, glass type, building type, and preferred film and let the program do the computations.

The above tools and detailed information on the company’s window film and tint installation services are available on their website stated above.