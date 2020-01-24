Paradise Med Spa launched its updated acoustic sound-wave therapy experience for men in Norterra, AZ who are looking for an efficient and effective treatment.

Paradise Med Spa, a holistic healing and wellness center in Norterra, Arizona, announced the launch of an updated range of acoustic sound-wave therapy sessions for patients struggling with erectile dysfunction. The clinic focuses on the prevention and treatment of the diseases associated with aging.

More information can be found at http://bit.ly/3aCIJqd

For men with erectile dysfunction (ED), acoustic sound-wave therapy, popularized and also known as GAINSWave, can provide serious benefits and completely reshape their love life. The newly launched acoustic sound-wave therapy at Paradise Med Spa aims to help patients live a more healthy and happier life.

Newer treatments for erectile dysfunction involve acoustic waves, sometimes referred to as shock waves. This type of therapy refers to low intensity shock waves applied to the vascular tissues to help regenerate small blood vessels and thus alleviate erectile dysfunction.

The acoustic wave therapy is the ideal option for men that suffer from erectile dysfunction and want an alternative that does not include drugs. Numerous studies show that this type of therapy is the most effective ED treatment available in more than 93% of patients.

The method at Paradise Med Spa is a non-surgical procedure with no side-effects similar to GAINSWave but greatly improved since its inception. This type of therapy will open existing blood vessels, stimulate the growth of new blood vessels and eliminate micro-plaque.

In addition, the acoustic sound-wave therapy is a simple in-office procedure, with each treatment taking only 20-30 minutes. Although simple, the method provides long-lasting results with no downtime and is the only protocol that addresses the root-cause of ED.

The expert team at Paradise Med Spa has extensive experience treating men with ED utilizing acoustic sound wave therapy. They also offer a preventative maintenance and performance package to maintain results and optimize performance.

A satisfied patient said: “The team at the Paradise Med Spa is kind, knowledgeable, and professional when it comes to utilizing natural holistic ways to get your body back to working the way it should and to feeling amazing again. I highly recommend them!”

