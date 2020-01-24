Lemon Tree Financial has been featured in the 2020 Guide to the UK's Top Rated Advisers, distributed in the Times. To qualify for this award one must have 10 or more reviews on VouchedFor.

Lemon Tree Financial has announced a new honor for 2020. It has been featured in the 2020 Guide to the UK's Top Rated Advisers which is distributed in the Times. Lemon Tree Financial are a Harrow broker specialising in buy to let advice, first-time buyer, advice on HMO (House of multiple occupation) finance and life protection.

For more information see https://guide.vouchedfor.co.uk/2020FinancialAdvisers/Qualified

The Harrow financial adviser has won this award for 3 consecutive years. This accolade is due to their exceptional customer service and attention to detail. The feature will be published in the 2020 Guide that will be released in February.

To qualify for this prestigious award one must have 10 or more reviews on VouchedFor. That means since January 2019 Lemon Tree Financial has had an average rating of 4.5 or higher.

The 2020 Guide To The UK’s Top Rated Financial Advisers is the UK's largest celebration of great financial advice. Distributed nationally in The Times and digitally through the Telegraph's website, it builds on the huge success of this year's guide and will reach over 1 million people.

This award makes clear the value of great financial advice and will shine a light on those advisers who are consistently doing an excellent job for their clients and decided by their clients. This guide is geared to give people the confidence to get the help they need, whilst giving all the brilliant advisers out there the recognition they deserve.

Top Rated Advisers receive a series of promotional assets to build confidence with prospective clients and generate more word of mouth referrals. These include a personalized 2-page report, detailing the rating, reviews and all the checks that you have passed. Plus a 'Top Rated 2020' banner on a VouchedFor profile and, by popular demand, a Top Rated Certificate.

Joan on a social media platform said, “ Really, really pleased to have qualified as one of VouchedFor's top UK Rated Financial Advisers! We are always trying to improve on how we work and getting feedback from our clients helps us to achieve this.”

The announcement of this honor is in keeping with VouchedFor's mission. It has always been to help consumers get access to the best advice for them. This is accomplished by using over 120,000 verified client reviews and extensive adviser checks, which provide powerful, independent validation of the great work many advisers are doing for their clients.

For further information see the above URL, call 0203 111 0580 or visit https://mortgageadvisorharrow.co.uk