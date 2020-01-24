Stoke student housing facility Stoke Student Accommodation has completed more than £250,000 worth of refurbishments to its 10 properties in Staffordshire.

(Newswire.net -- January 24, 2020) -- Stoke, UK -- Stoke student housing facility Stoke Student Accommodation has completed more than £250,000 worth of refurbishments to its 10 properties in Staffordshire. The company offers 5- to 6-bedroom shared single-room and double-room houses within 5 to 10 minutes walk from Staffordshire University.

Stoke student housing facility Stoke Student Accommodation announced the completion of refurbishments worth about £250,000 to its houseshare rental buildings. The company operates ten student houses in Stoke-on-Trent, located 5 to 10 minutes' walk from Staffordshire University.

More information about Stoke Student Accommodation is available at https://studenthousesstokeontrent.com

The Stoke-on-Trent student rental housing provider has completed structural and interior renovations to its Staffordshire properties. Stoke Student Accommodation provides affordable student housing near Staffordshire University featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms with ensuite and shared baths, well-appointed communal kitchens, and comfortable common areas.

The recent renovations have added stylish furniture, HD flat-screen smart TVs, and washer dryers. Stoke Student Accommodation has also upgraded kitchen appliances including hobs, ovens, fridge freezers, toasters, kettles, and microwaves.

The luxury shared accommodations in Stafford feature high-speed optical fibre broadband internet access, lounge access with a flat-screen television, and all-inclusive bills covering internet, gas, water, and television. All utilities are fully licensed for communal use with fair use policies.

Stoke Student Accommodation houseshare properties are located near the Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford railway stations which serve all major intercity destinations. These properties are equidistant to the university's College and Leek Road campuses. Viewings for single and double rooms are available on request.

Renters at Stoke Student Accommodation need only bring their own bed linen, kitchen utensils, clothing, and towel.

According to a spokesperson for the Stoke-on-Trent shared room rental company, "We are excited to announce refurbishments across all our properties. We have single rooms starting from £65 per week and double rooms starting from £75 per week and look forward to providing the finest quality student housing Staffordshire has to offer."

Stoke Student Housing is a professional student housing rental company based in Stoke-on-Trent.

To schedule a student house viewing in Stoke and for more information, call +44-7910-086416 or visit the URL above.