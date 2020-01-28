A new report has been launched by Crypto Info Wire following research showing the popularity of cryptocurrency. It shows the benefits of CoinSwitch for easily trading coins.

New research has been released showcasing the rise in popularity for cryptocurrency since Bitcoin hit the mainstream media in recent years. Cryptocurrency is a decentralized commodity and digital asset, which previously was confusing to many people. Now more people are on board with the movement and recognize the benefits.

To coincide with the new research, Crypto Info Wire has launched a new report at: https://cryptoinfowire.com/coinswitch

Crypto Info Wire explains that anyone getting started in cryptocurrency needs to understand that it can be difficult exchanging currencies.

Often, it can be a case of buying cryptocurrency on one market and transferring it to another that handles the crypto that people want to buy.

This can be a time consuming process, and for beginners it also opens them up to making mistakes at different stages of the process.

The newly launched report from Crypto Info Wire highlights that there is an easier route for those who don’t want to deal with the hassle of multiple exchanges.

CoinSwitch takes the stress and hassle out of the trading process. They are one of the best crypto exchange aggregators that make it easier to buy and sell Bitcoin and other alt coins.

Readers will discover that CoinSwitch simplifies the process for investors. All they have to do is select the coin they want to exchange, and then highlight the coin they want to exchange it for.

From there, they can select the best deal, convert their coins, and provide their wallet address. CoinSwitch handless all of the hard work for the user.

Users can use the platform to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and more.

A recent review said: “CoinSwitch is essentially an exchange marketplace, through which users can access the crypto-markets. This model removes the need for multiple accounts across various exchanges or even one account for an exchange.”

