(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) Orlando, FL -- There is a wide selection of skin care products today that contain activated charcoal. It is important to realize that this natural remedy is known to produce various skin health benefits.

According to researchers, it is a carbon soot that has a sponge-like structure and contains millions of tiny holes. Its huge surface area is highly adsorbent, and it works like a magnet to trap toxins, dirt, bacteria, oil, and other substances that are potentially harmful to the skin.

Due to its highly adsorbent abilities, activated charcoal is used widely for food poisoning cases. It is also a popular detox remedy.

Scientist say that activated charcoal uses a type of intermolecular force called dispersion force. It is worth mentioning that intermolecular forces pertains to interactions that stick molecules together.

It is also worth noting that this natural remedy has a gritty texture, which enables it to work as a skin exfoliator. When it comes to acne, it may aid in eliminating pimple-causing bacteria through its highly adsorbent abilities.

Experts say that skin cleaners available in the market are able to eliminate surface dirt and oil through the synthetic detergents they contain. However, these surfactants do not have the ability to penetrate the pores.

Activated charcoal works wonders in adsorbing oil from pores and this means it also eliminates dirt stuck in them.

Many people nowadays spend a fortune just to get healthy, flawless, and young-looking skin. It is important to realize that some of the most powerful weapons against skin issues are natural remedies like activated charcoal.

It works naturally and doesn’t possess harmful substances. This remarkably therapeutic all-natural ingredient has been a popular subject of research due to the benefits associated with its adsorbent abilities. It is worth noting that many skin care products available in the market are loaded with substances potentially harmful to the skin.

What makes their use even more alarming is that they may also wreak havoc on overall health, especially when used on a long-term basis. Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal may be an excellent choice as it won’t just benefit the skin, but also produce body detoxifying effects.

This means that the system would be free from substances and toxins that could potentially trigger diseases.

Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal has many features that make it better than other brands. It is carefully made in an FDA-inspected facility according to strict GMP guidelines to be highly potent, pure, and of superior quality (https://amazon.com/Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules-Whitening/dp/B071NZ5G56).

