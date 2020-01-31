Scientists suggest that ashwagandha may be useful in the management of chronic infections. It could be particularly helpful for individuals with weakened immune systems.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) Orlando, FL -- While there are many people nowadays who struggle from the consequences of having a weakened immune system health, it is worth mentioning that there are easy, all-natural steps to protect immunity.

According to researchers, one of the best ways to take better care of immune system health is to consume plenty of liquids. It is important to learn that hydrating properly could produce an optimal environment for the body to combat diseases.

Aside from hydrating properly, it is also wise to rest and get adequate amounts of sleep.

Sleeping is one of the best ways for the body to recover. Staying up late and waking up early weakens immunity and create a perfect environment for the bacteria and viruses to attack the body.

It has long been revealed that exercise is extremely helpful for immune system health. Some studies have even shown that individuals who exercise regularly tend to be nearly half less likely to suffer from cold symptoms than those with little to no exercise.

While exercise is good, it is essential to not push too hard when already tired and sore.

There are many all-natural immunity-boosters being widely studied by clinicians and researchers nowadays. One is ashwagandha, which has long been popularized as an adaptogen.

According to studies, ashwagandha is rich in iron, antioxidants,anti-angiogenic agents, tannins, potassium, nitrate, fatty acids and glucose.

It also contains steroidal alkaloids – sominine, somniferine, withanolides and anferine. It is a rich source of flavonoids, acyl steryl glucosides and lactones.

A laboratory animal study was published in the October 2009 issue of the journal "Vaccine."

In this research, it has been found that the herb was able to enhance the activity of interleukins and interferons, which are molecules that modulate immune function.

More particularly, it promoted the function of T helper cells. These are actually a type of white blood cell that plays a significant role in warding off bacterial and viral infections.

Scientists suggest that ashwagandha may be useful in the management of chronic infections. It could be particularly helpful for individuals with weakened immune systems.

It is worth mentioning that ashwagandha use has long been associated with a myriad of health benefits. This is absolutely why its use is highly recommended by many researchers and health experts.

