(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Hair care experts have long revealed that hair loss can be a multi-factoral condition. There are actually many triggers that men are unaware of and fail to address.

Studies have shown that hair loss could result from an ailment or the use of certain pharmaceutical drugs.

There are lifestyle and environmental factors found to contribute to hair loss. Some experts also point out the roles that stress plays in the occurrence and worsening of hair loss.

In males, genetics have been found to be one of the most common causes of hair loss. A common condition called male pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia has been found to result from a hormone called DHT (dihydrotestosterone).

In the United Kingdom, it has been found that 7.4 million men suffer from hair loss at any one time. Research also show that two-thirds of all men will be affected by male pattern baldness by the time they’re 50.

Hair experts say that some treatments work in stimulating the hair follicles and encourage the growth of hair. Aside from getting some treatments, it is wise to avoid some factors found to potentially trigger hair loss.

There are many natural remedies found helpful in hair health and growth, and one is vitamin E. According to researchers, this nutrient could work wonders in regulating blood circulation.

Multiple research studies have shown vitamin E broadens the blood vessels, which enhances circulation and prevents clotting. It doesn’t just enhance circulation, but may also offer some optical nourishment to the hair follicles.

What makes it even more beneficial is that it could aid the follicles to work even more efficiently, and at the same time promote better hair growth.

This nutrient could also work wonders in offering a strong emollient property, which can condition the hair. It aids in locking moisture in the shaft of the hair and even offers the maximum condition. Through the regular use of vitamin E, dryness can be eliminated.

This also results in smooth and strong hair. On top of all these, vitamin E could also work as a strong antioxidant. It is actually considered to be one of the richest and finest antioxidants, which aids in neutralizing free radicals.

Hair health experts have long warned that free radicals can produce some damage to the hair and scalp. The use of vitamin E could aid in fighting breakage and split-ends.

