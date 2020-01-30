Experts say that lion’s mane worked wonders in helping eliminate the amyloid plaque and build myelin sheaths.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The rates of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia continue to increase. This is why more and more experts are carrying out studies to explore more about this condition and how it could be treated.

Little do people know that medicinal kitchen ingredients like lion’s mane could work wonders in delivering brain health benefits.

Multiple studies have shown that intake of this natural remedy enhanced cognitive function, which often deteriorates due to the aging process. Individuals who have cognitive health issues normally lack focus and are prone to memory loss.

According to experts, this is due to the fact that the aging process could shrink neurons and damage brain cells.

Some studies reveal that the use of lion’s mane was able to support brain health. This has been found to be due to its ability to stimulate the production of two important compounds: nerve growth factor (NGF) and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

It is worth mentioning that these proteins aid in stimulating the production of new cells and strengthening the existing ones.

In 2008, scientists carried out a double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled trial.

It has been found that lion’s mane effectively enhanced cognitive function. Studies involving rodents suggest that it offered protecting against the effects of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, including involuntary movement and memory loss.

Experts say that lion’s mane worked wonders in helping eliminate the amyloid plaque and build myelin sheaths. It is important to realize that the amyloid plaque is a protein that destroys healthy neurons.

They are further found to cause impairment in cognition, and are linked closely with Alzheimer’s disease.

A study was published in the International Journal of Medicinal Mushrooms.

In this research, it has been found lion’s mane was able to positively affect brain function. It has been found to work wonders by enhancing “neurite outgrowth” in the brain and related organs. Through this action, it could aid in slowing or reversing cell degeneration in the brain.

It is worth mentioning that cell degeneration is the main characteristic of conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

A study, which was published in Phytotherapy, has shown that lion’s mane was able to enhance mild cognitive impairment in humans.

More studies are still underway to explore more of this natural remedy’s healing benefits. However, its use is undeniably widespread through formulas like Divine Bounty Lion’s Mane.

