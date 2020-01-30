Experts say that synthetic estrogen called xenoestrogens actually mimic natural estrogen, and this produces undesirable effects on the body.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Hormone-related issues like estrogen dominance is quite common nowadays, especially in women.

According to experts, estrogen dominance pertains to an imbalance of hormones. More particularly, it occurs when the levels of estrogen exceed progesterone. This leads in poorly metabolized estrogen, which is linked with the onset of certain symptoms and diseases.

Health authorities warn against symptoms like unexplained and unfair weight gain, sore and lumpy breasts, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), irregular periods, loss of sex drive, foggy thinking, irritability, and moodiness.

Xenoestrogens come from the chemicals in soaps, plastics, pesticides, fuels, emulsifiers, and other things people use every day.

Once they enter the bloodstream, they start acting like estrogen in the body. When these estrogen mimickers accumulate, they wreak havoc on health over time.

It is important to remember that it can be difficult or even impossible to avoid exposure to these chemicals. This is why experts strongly recommend some measures scientifically found to aid in fighting xenoestrogens inside the body.

Women who want to increase their protection against estrogen dominance and its undesirable effects may consider the use of natural remedies like DIM. Diindolylmethane (DIM) is a natural plant nutrient that can be found in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli.

In multiple research studies, DIM has been found to offer many health benefits particularly for female health. It has been found to work wonders in shifting estrogen metabolism to the 2-hydroxy pathway.

According to researchers, this results in healthier estrogen metabolites. What makes this process even more beneficial is that it also aids in restoring hormonal balance. Scientific investigators reveal that DIM acts like a "traffic cop," which guides used estrogen down the 2-hydroxy pathway.

This therapeutic ingredient could work wonders in fighting xenoestrogens inside the body. It is a popular subject of research due to its remarkable healing potentials.

There are actually many research studies showing how beneficial DIM is for various medicinal purposes. It doesn’t come as a surprise why many experts strongly recommend its use for preventive health purposes.

Today, supplements like Purest Vantage DIM are gaining increasing popularity as a reputable source of this natural ingredient. This amazing formula is highly potent and is free from nasty ingredients like GMOs, binders, fillers, additives, and preservatives.

Purest Vantage DIM is even protected with a customer satisfaction guarantee, which means every purchase is absolutely risk-free (www.amazon.com/DIM-Diindolylmethane-250mg-Per-Capsule/dp/B072C46H29).

