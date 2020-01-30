Experts suggest that intake of higher doses of biotin could result in significant improvements to nail health.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) Wilmington, DE -- There is a myriad of nail health products available in the market today. However, it is important to remember that taking care of the nails can be done in natural ways.

According to experts, it is important to limit water exposure. When doing chores like washing dishes, it is wise to use gloves to keep the nails from getting soaked.

While it is recommended to limit water exposure, it is also strongly advised to consume more fluids. It is worth mentioning that one of the health and beauty secrets is hydration, which has long been scientifically found to protect and enhance the hair, skin, and nails.

It is best to consume lots of water throughout the day to hydrate the cuticles and nails. It is also worth realizing that a balanced diet, such as one with plenty of protein, can enhance nail health.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers have long been found to cause dryness to the nails. It is essential to wash the hands with water and soap to reduce the risk of dryness. One of the culprits of nail dryness is the overuse of nail polish remover.

It is beneficial to increase manicure longevity as this decreases the amount of time the nails are exposed to remover.

There are many products available nowadays that are formulated to help enhance nail health. However, it is always best to nourish the body with nutrients like biotin when strengthening the nail.

Experts suggest that intake of higher doses of biotin could result in significant improvements to nail health.

As a matter of fact, in some studies it has been found that biotin supplementation could thicken the nails by up to 25 percent. What makes it even more beneficial is that it could also decrease the amount of breakage and splitting of nails.

Further, trial studies have shown that nail strength improved by 91 percent due to biotin supplementation.

One of the best sources of this B vitamin is DermaSafe Biotin 5000 PLUS, which has long been popularized by its high potency and purity.

It is also gaining more and more popularity from the international market due to the 28 unique ingredients it is equipped with.

DermaSafe Biotin 5000 PLUS has collagen, keratin, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), vitamins C, B6, and B7, zinc, copper, selenium, and some superfoods.

These superfoods are Bladderwrack, Nori Yaki ,Wakame and Grape Seed Extract, Goji Berry and Indian Gooseberry (https://amazon.com/Biotin-5000-PLUS-Antioxidants-Satisfaction/dp/B015NM8F6U/).

