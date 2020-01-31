VitaBreeze Curcumin is crafted carefully in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States. It is loaded with 750 mg of pure curcumin, which is Certified USDA Organic.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) Orlando, FL -- By 2020, it is estimated that almost one million individuals will be living with Parkinson’s disease.

According to experts, this is actually more than the combined number of individuals diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and Lou Gehrig's disease (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

Worldwide, over 10 million individuals are living with Parkinson’s disease. It is important to understanding that the risk of this condition increases with age, especially upon reaching 50 years.

Health authorities warn that Parkinson’s produces nearly $25 billion of indirect and direct costs in the United States per year. These costs include treatment, social security payments and lost income.

It is worth realizing that Parkinson’s disease is closely associated with the lack of dopamine cells in the body. This is why some experts recommend increase the levels of dopamine, and one way to do it is through making some dietary changes.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research reveals that a diet rich in antioxidants could reduce oxidative stress, which could otherwise aggravate Parkinson’s.

There are highly-recommended foods for Parkinson’s disease, and they include those loaded with antioxidants. Some antioxidant-rich foods are tree nuts like pecans, Brazil nuts, walnuts, and pistachios.

What not many people are aware of is that some natural ingredients may be potentially useful in fighting Parkinson’s disease.

In multiple research studies, it has been found that due to its neuroprotective and antioxidant properties, curcumin may aid in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Chinese researchers even suggest that its anti-inflammatory properties may help. It has even been found to have the ability to prevent alpha-synuclein aggregation, which has a part in the development of Parkinson’s disease.

In choosing the right formula, supplements like VitaBreeze Curcumin may be helpful. There are many things that popularize this supplement, and one is its high potency.

VitaBreeze Curcumin is crafted carefully in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States. It is loaded with 750 mg of pure curcumin, which is Certified USDA Organic. It is even equipped with black pepper, which is a strong bioavailability-enhancing ingredient.

It is worth realizing that black pepper enhances the delivery of curcumin inside the body. Every bottle offers 180 Vegetarian capsules, and this makes it more beneficial than other brands.

This formula could be an excellent choice for individuals who want to enhance the protection of their brain health. It is actually becoming more and more popular in the global market due to its remarkable ability to deliver curcumin’s healing goodness (http://amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-Complex-Pepper-Extract/dp/B00JA4TLTI/).

