Making some dietary changes is also another pain management option. One of the best ways to make these changes is to increase one’s consumption of anti-inflammatories, such as omega-3 fats.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Pain is a nightmare that rheumatoid arthritis (RA) sufferers often experience on a daily basis. Unfortunately, this nightmare can occur at any time of the day or night. The good news is that there are certain methods that may help sufferers manage their pain.

Experts reveal some strategies to help fight chronic RA pain. Rheumatoid arthritis doesn’t just cause pain, but also other symptoms such as loss of appetite and inflammation. It can negatively impact the life of sufferers in numerous ways.

Pain comes in different forms, and this is why it is imperative that sufferers use a different approach for pain management. In fact, they may need more than one strategy to live with RA more successfully.

According to Yousaf Ali, MD, an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, RA pain primarily results from inflammation, which causes swelling in the joint capsules.

These thin sacs of fluid called the joint capsules surround a joint as well as lubricate it to aid in bone movement. Controlling inflammation plays a role in managing pain.

One of the best ways to manage inflammation is to use certain pharmaceutical drugs, such as disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDS). These medications are thought to help control inflammation.

The use of pain medications is also an option, and one is nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). There are many arthritis sufferers who resort to the use of these medications to help achieve pain relief and improve mobility.

Unfortunately, the dangers in the use of these pharmaceutical drugs seem to outweigh the benefits. These medications can cause side effects, especially when used on a long-term basis.

Making some dietary changes is also another pain management option. One of the best ways to make these changes is to increase one’s consumption of anti-inflammatories, such as omega-3 fats.

Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in a variety of food sources, such as seeds and nuts. They can be also consumed through eating fish such as tuna, sardines, and salmon.

The Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases published a study that found that individuals who were recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis responded better with DMARD when they took omega-3 fats. On the other hand, participants who took low doses of omega-3s had poor responses with the medication.

High doses of omega-3 fatty acids may be consumed through supplementation. One of the potential benefits of using omega-3 fish oil supplements is that there are products that have been processed with molecular distillation.

This process works by reducing the amounts of toxins, heavy metals, and environmental pollutants from fish oil.(amazon.com/omega-3-fish-oil-vitabreeze/dp/B00O8NS20K)

About VitaBreeze VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable, and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest-quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested, and crafted into the firm’s winning formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.