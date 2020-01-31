Scientists suggest L-Carnitine aids in weight loss via various mechanisms, one of which is its ability to enhance the production of energy inside the body.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Due to the widespread intake of unhealthy foods and practices of unhealthy lifestyle, more and more people are categorized as obese.

According to a new report, there has actually been an increase in the obesity rates among adults in 31 American states during the past year.

The report of this title was .F as in Fat: How Obesity Policies Are Failing America.

Health authorities have long been warning against the dangers of obesity to health. However, such warnings appear to fall on deaf ears considering that more and more people are gaining excessive weight.

The study has further revealed that due to the high prevalence of obesity, there is an estimated two-thirds of Americans who are in an increased likelihood of fatal diseases like stroke, diabetes, and cancer.

Jeff Levi, executive director of Trust for America's Health, warns that the most important news in this report is that the obesity epidemic in America is getting worse.

From 1980 to 2004, obesity rates increased from 15 percent to 32 percent. It is also important to note that this figure reaches 64 percent when the number of Americans who are overweight but not obese is combined.

"The percentage of obese adults exceeds 25 percent in 13 states. That should sound some serious alarm bells,” he adds.

As the rates of obesity continue to soar, more and more experts are releasing some guidelines on how to manage healthy weight better. There are dietary and lifestyle improvements found to be particularly helpful in weight loss.

There are also natural remedies like L-Carnitine scientifically found to aid in shedding unwanted, extra pounds. An analysis has even shown that supplementation of this amino acid led to a significantly greater amount of weight loss.

The investigators of the study further noted that its use also resulted in a larger drop in body mass index (BMI) than the placebo group.

It is worth realizing that L-Carnitine is widely used via supplementation nowadays. It has been associated with a wide range of healing effects, and is even theorized to effectively fight various diseases and disorders.

Scientists suggest L-Carnitine aids in weight loss via various mechanisms, one of which is its ability to enhance the production of energy inside the body. It is further worth mentioning that it has also been found potentially useful in fat burning.

Supplements like Divine Bounty L-Carnitine may work wonders in delivering the therapeutic goodness of this natural remedy. This formula is popularized widely by its high potency, and it is even pure and free from nasties

