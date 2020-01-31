Intake of supplements and vitamins could work wonders in obtaining the right amount of nutrients that are tailored to one’s dietary needs, especially in protecting brain health against depression.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) Orlando, FL -- As the prevalence of depression continues to soar, more scientists are investigating into the possibly helpful nutrients like B vitamins.

According to researchers, B vitamins like B6 could aid in fighting depression. It is worth realizing that this B vitamin is necessary for the production of certain neurotransmitters. These are neurotransmitters that aid in regulating emotions.

These include neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). Experts reveal vitamin B6 play a significant role in reducing high blood levels of the amino acid homocysteine.

Experts warn elevated homocysteine levels have been linked to depression and other psychiatric issues.

Aside from vitamin B6, riboflavin has also been found helpful in fighting the brain health issue. Some studies even show that there is a correlation in between depression and riboflavin deficiency. Further in elderly subjects, intake of B vitamins like B1, B2, and B6 led to improvements in depression.

According to a Japanese cross-sectional study, it has been found increased dietary consumption of riboflavin led to a decrease in the symptoms of depression in girls.

In 2005, another study was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.

In this research, it has been found that a reduction in vitamin B-12 serum was linked with the increased risk of depression. It has further been found high levels of B12 may be linked with enhanced treatment outcome of depression.

Intake of supplements and vitamins could work wonders in obtaining the right amount of nutrients that are tailored to one’s dietary needs, especially in protecting brain health against depression. Today, there are many people who end up being deficient of nutrients due to unhealthy dietary practices.

When it comes to choosing the right formula, it is best to consider what Divine Bounty can offer. This family-owned company is popularized by its ability to offer superior-quality products.

It complies with the FDA’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) requirements, and is even more popularized by its commitment to provide high-quality, safe, and effective vitamins and supplements.

It is further worth noting that Divine Bounty ensures labels are accurate and that every formula is free from nasty ingredients. Its Super B Complex Vitamin capsules are loaded with the therapeutic goodness of B12, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and folic Acid.

To top it off, every bottle is even equipped with 90 Vegetarian capsules that are free from binders, fillers, preservatives, GMOs, and other nasty ingredients. Divine Bounty also ensures this formula is accurately labeled, and is protected with a money back guarantee (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07414752B).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.