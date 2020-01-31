Turmeric could be used for preventive health purposes. There are many who use supplements to take advantage of the therapeutic benefits of this spice.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) Las Vegas, NV -- Simple spices like turmeric has long been believed to be highly therapeutic. This ancient, medicinal spice has been used since time immemorial, and today, it is a popular subject of many research studies and clinical trials.

Turmeric has been found to have several powers to fight human suffering. This deep yellow orange colored spice has more than 600 experimentally confirmed health benefits. In the past decades, it has been a subject of many research studies and clinical trials due to the hundreds of phytocompounds it possesses.

One is curcumin, which is considered to be the primary polyphenol of the spice. Today, there are many supplements that contain this polyphenol, and they are known to be quite helpful in delivering some powerful therapeutic properties.

Curcumin contains antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, anticoagulant, antiseptic, antifibrotic, genoprotective, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.

It even has antioxidant, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, anticatabolic, insulin-sensitizing, and androgenic agents.

The Stem Cell Research & Therapy journal provides more support for the theory that curcumin may not only be the reason behind the therapeutic benefits of turmeric. There is also a fat-soluble, little known component called Ar-tumerone, which has been found to offer support in regenerating neurologic function.

This study was with a title “Aromatic-tumerone induces neural stem cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo”. The German researchers tried to assess the effects of Ar-turmerone on neural stem cells (NSCs), which is the subgroup of brain cells capable of renewing themselves continuously for brain repair.

In the study, the researchers found that exposure of brain cells with Ar-tumerone led to the increase in the number of neural stem cells through enhanced proliferation. Further, the newly formed neural stem cells also improved the number of fully differentiated neuronal cells.

This has been found to indicate that a therapeutic effect was taking place, which was also observed in a live animal model. It was found that the subject rats treated with Ar-tumerone achieved increases in neural stem cell proliferation. It also resulted in the creation of newly formed healthy brain cells.

Turmeric could be used for preventive health purposes. There are many who use supplements to take advantage of the therapeutic benefits of this spice. One of the most reliable formulas available is Incredipure Curcumin supplement.

This amazing formula is carefully crafted in an FDA-inspected facility and is free from nasty, unwanted ingredients. It is also popularized by its high potency, which is one of the reasons why many consumers find it superior over other brands (http://amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-Supplement-BioPerine-Capsule/dp/B0166KAW8M).

About Incredipure Incredipure is a small inutraceutical company specializing in herbal supplements. Manufactured in the United States following strict GMP guidelines, all products are made using only the highest quality ingredients from suppliers within the U.S.