(Newswire.net -- January 27, 2020) -- Tap a Word launches a collection of dating videos, audio books and e-books covering topics like attracting potential partners and maintaining relationships.Many specialized topics are also available.

Online media company Tap a Word launches a selection of self-help dating guides in audio book formats. Coming from various authors, the digital recordings form a comprehensive resource for all topics related to dating.

The newly launched collection is composed of some of the highest-rated audio books available for people who are interested in enhancing their dating experience. The recordings tackle the many different aspects of dating and how one can be successful at either finding or keeping a partner.

One of the most popular topics is how to attract members of the opposite sex, especially handsome men or beautiful women. The self-help guides are usually focused on improving one's self to get the attention of potential partners. There are more specific guides as well, offering tips to improve self-confidence and boost one’s appearance through the clothes they wear.

Tap a Word also has something in store for people who have found a partner and are looking to keep the fire of their romance burning. Some recordings talk about tips and secrets to staying in love. There are also audio books focused on helping people enhance their intimate relationships with their partners.

Specialized topics are also available, such as dating for specific cultures or nationalities. One audio book discusses how to stop a break-up or divorce and how to get one’s ex-partner back. Another delves into more modern forms of dating and talks about finding potential partners on Facebook.

At Tap a Word, there is something for everyone, not just people who are dating. Some of their most downloaded media cover subjects like education, sports, equities and stocks, marriage and relationships, health, recipes, marketing, arts, pet care, and many others.

The company believes in providing online solutions for people who are always on the go, but would like to continue enjoying digital recordings of books from their favorite authors or subjects. The audio books are usually available at a fraction of the cost of buying the actual prints.

