UK health foods company Specialist Supplements announced the launch of GreeNourish Complete, an organic superfood powder blend. The product contains 35 organic vegan health foods and bioactive enzymes blended into a nourishing and fortifying powder mix.

More information about Specialist Supplements is available at https://www.specialistsupplements.com

The certified organic health supplements company has introduced GreeNourish Complete as a complete nutrition product for those looking for plant-based foods. GreeNourish Complete contains 11 green foods, 8 berries and fruits, 7 healthy vegetables, 7 sprouts, mushrooms, and 2 herbs and seeds.

The organic vegan powder blend is high dietary fibre and vitamin C. Also includes added enzymes—protease, amylase, bromelain, cellulase, lipase, lactase, and papain—to improve health and body function at a cellular level.

The dairy-free powder contains pre-sprouted active barley, wheatgrass, quinoa, barley grass, Alfalfa, kelp, Spirulina, and other greens. Vegetable content includes beet, carrot, parsley, spinach leaf, kale, tomato, and green cabbage.

GreeNourish Complete is available in a convenient 300-gram box and is a vegan, kosher, organic food certified. The superfood powder is fortified with 13 mg of vitamin C per 15-gram serving, playing a significant role in boosting immunity. The product contains no lactose, preservatives, artificial colouring, flavouring, fillers, or binders.

Specialist Supplements products are registered organic with the UK Soil Association.

For more information about GreeNourish Complete, visit https://www.specialistsupplements.com/greenourish-complete-organic

According to a spokesperson for the UK natural dietary supplement manufacturer, "We are delighted to launch GreeNourish Complete as a superfood nutrition supplement for vegetarians and vegans. All our products are formulated and manufactured in the UK and we look forward to helping people enjoy better health through responsible nutrition."

Since 1995, Specialist Supplements has been at the forefront of natural dietary products in the UK. The company produces and markets health supplements, herbal products, organic, and non-organic products under GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and ISO 9001 quality standards. The company offers free and paid shipping in the UK and to international destinations.

