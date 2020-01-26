A new report has been launched by Education Info Wire covering the benefits of creating a course online.

(Newswire.net -- January 26, 2020) -- A new report has been launched by Education Info Wire covering the benefits of creating a course online. Thinkific allows people to learn on-demand and provides course creators with all the tools they need.

Education Info Wire has launched a new report covering the difference between coaching and selling an online course. It comes as the latest data shows that online courses are becoming more popular than ever thanks to the growth of companies like Thinkific.

The newly launched report from Education Info Wire shows that the difference between coaching and creating a course is measurable.

It highlights that online courses have the potential to change people’s lives. The main benefit of them is the fact that time is precious, which leads to added emphasis being placed on on-demand learning.

Education Info Wire says that with in-person coaching and learning, coaches limit themselves to 1 on 1 interactions. This allows them to get their message across to a small group of people.

However, with an online course, it’s possible to reach a far wider audience. This allows coaches, trainers, and professionals in any niche to share their knowledge and get paid without the time commitment.

The report showcases Thinkific as a leading destination for anyone wanting to create an online course. It is an all in one platform that allows people to easily build their course, design a course site, and market and sell the program.

The platform allows anyone to easily design and build their own video courses, create quizzes and more.

One of the primary benefits is that there is no technological experience required. All the tools are provided and anyone can create a professional grade course easily.

The report states: “The Thinkific solution is geared to helping you scale your business, by allowing you to help students you would not otherwise have an impact on doing 1 on 1 coaching. They have a robust suite of student features including completion tracking, automated progress emails, course discussions, and more, to ensure your students are happy and successful.”

Full details of the new report can be found on the URL above.