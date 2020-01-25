A new personalized home loan service for Bothell, Washington clients has been launched by Jeff Baxter. He prides himself on high quality service.

(Newswire.net -- January 24, 2020) -- Bothwell, WA -- A new personalized home loan service for Bothell, Washington clients has been launched by Jeff Baxter. He prides himself on high quality service and getting clients the best home loan for their needs.

Jeff Baxter, a Bothell, Washington based home loans expert, has launched a new bespoke service for local clients. He works with clients to discover the type of home they need, and does the homework necessary to secure them the perfect loan for their property.

More information can be found at: http://ApplyWithJeffBaxter.com

Jeff knows that securing a mortgage for a home is one of the biggest decisions a client can go through. Whether it’s their first home, an expansion for a growing family, or a city apartment, it’s an emotional journey.

It’s for this reason that he prides himself on offering a high quality, client-focused service. He is there to answer questions at every step of the process, and ensures clients are educated throughout.

Whether they are looking for a first-time mortgage, a loan to secure an investment property, or finance for a vacation home, he’s there to help. He explains that no home loan is too small or too big, and no situation is too complicated.

Interested parties just have to visit his website above and fill in the form to get started. Once the process begins, clients can benefit from Jeff’s full experience and skill set in finding the loan that’s right for them.

One of the factors that separates him from other providers in the area is his experience level. He has worked in the real estate business, which makes him uniquely qualified to deliver a premier service experience.

Jeff states: “I pledge to handle every facet of your financial transaction with professionalism, dedication and personalized care. It’s my goal that you are 100% satisfied throughout the entire lending transaction.”

He adds: “My partnership with Guild Mortgage means I’m backed by loan professionals. Guild believes in training and testing their mortgage lender professionals beyond the national and state standards which ensures that with my team, you will always work with knowledgeable and friendly experts.”

Full details of the new service launch can be found on the URL above.