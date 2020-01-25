Marathon Moving in Boston has launched an updated service for clients looking to move home or office in the area. They provide high quality local, interstate, and international moves.

(Newswire.net -- January 25, 2020) -- Boston, MA -- Marathon Moving in Boston has launched an updated service for clients looking to move home or office in the area. They provide high quality local, interstate, and international moves.

Marathon Moving Co. has launched a newly updated moving service for clients throughout Boston looking for reliable, professional movers. They have maintained an A+ raring from BBB, and won 15 straight Super Service awards from Angie’s List for their quality service.

The site explains that Marathon provides competitive pricing on their moving rates, with top quality moving crews. They work hard to provide great value throughout the Massachusetts area.

Marathon has been in business for over 15 years, and in that time the team has completed over 25,000 moves of all shapes and sizes.

Their full range of services includes local moves, interstate moves, commercial moves, international moves, packing services, storage options, apartment moves and providing movement supplies.

The main goal of the company is to ensure their clients’ moves are completely hassle free. They work with each client throughout the movement process and are committed to both the client and the move itself.

One of the thing that separates them from other moving companies is the quality of their team. They have over 60 highly trained moving professionals all fully committed to the client. Marathon Moving has also partnered with Allied Van Lines so that their clients will have the best moving experience possible.

While many people try to move using a DIY approach, there are a number of benefits to hiring professional movers. The specialist team at Marathon Moving is courteous and professional, and work to streamline the move as much as possible.

Outsourcing the heavy lifting to professionals frees clients up to focus on other important elements of the movement process.

Marathon Moving states: “Our success is mainly because of the great team we have assembled over the years. Thanks to our moving consultants and on-site professional movers, our team is here to make sure your move is hassle free!”

Both residential and commercial clients are encouraged to get in touch with Marathon Moving.

