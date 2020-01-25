Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, leading marketing and business consulting experts, launched a new online training for those interested in creating a lucrative business.

(Newswire.net -- January 25, 2020) -- Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, leading marketing and business consulting experts, launched a new online training for those interested in creating a lucrative business based on monetizing their skills.

Expert business consultants and event strategists Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi released a new online training for Scottsdale entrepreneurs and professionals interested in learning effective strategies to monetize their skills. Designed as a practical, effective and versatile alternative to writing a book or creating a course, the course provides participants with the skillset needed to create a sustainable business model based on providing genuine value to others.

More details can be found at http://bit.ly/2NWx6AJ.

The newly released training is available completely free of charge and teaches the same techniques that have helped over 21 thousand professionals market their skills and earn millions.

The marketing experts use a step-by-step system to help participants find out their unique skills and create marketable knowledge products based on them.

With a focus on event and e-course creation, marketing and management, the course is a valuable resource for professionals in all industries.

Some of the skills covered in the course include learning how to narrow one’s niche, creating a training event, and marketing and selling it across multiple platforms.

Registration to the course is open to anyone and does not require any previous marketing or business development training or certification.

Tony and Dean emphasize the fact that successfully implementing their strategies requires high levels of commitment and hard work - but the results are well worth the effort.

“This training isn't some get rich quick thing”, said the experts. “But if you are someone who is ready to work hard, leave a legacy for your family and create a movement of impact by extracting your knowledge and sharing it with the world than this training is for you! People are tired of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to learn from professional teachers at universities. People are speaking with their wallets and paying to learn from professional doers - people just like you!”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.