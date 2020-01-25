Roof Building Constructions announced that it has been recently awarded the Southport Best Roofer Award for all types of roofing works.

Roof Building Constructions, a roofing contractor in Southport, England, has been awarded the Southport Best Roofer Award for all types of roofing work. The company has extensive experience and can handle all types of pitch roofing and flat roof works in traditional and new methods.

More information can be found at https://roofbuilding-constructions.co.uk

Weather damage can cause significant problems for one's roof and even a small bit of damage can lead to more trouble in the future.

The roof installation services and repairs provided by Roof Building Constructions ensure that each client's roof is strong and secure, keeping out the elements and adding aesthetic value to their home.

The company's services include re-roofing, new roof, new extension, tile or slate repairs, flat roofing system installation, lead work, storm damage and insurance work, solar panels and solar tube lighting system installation, and many more.

At Roof Building Constructions, every roofing appointment starts with an inspection that ensures that clients have the most accurate and up-to-date assessment of their roof. The expert team will help clients determine whether they need a roof replacement or if a repair will extend the roof’s life expectancy.

John Jackson, the director of Roof Building Constructions, has almost 15 years of roofing and associated building work experience. All work at Roof Building Constructions is carried out to a very high standard and is guaranteed for 10 years.

A satisfied client said: “Just had a very large flat roof and shed relayed by Roof Building Constructions. Was impressed with the speed of the work and the finished product which is second to none. Their price was very competitive and they were able to fit me in at short notice. Cannot recommend them highly enough!”

