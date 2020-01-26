Crypto Info Wire released a new report on the best security tools and strategies for cryptocurrency owners.

Crypto Info Wire, a website specializing in high-quality cryptocurrency investment resources, launched a new report on how to keep one’s cryptocurrencies safe. The report examines a series of essential security tools that can be used to minimize the risk of account hacking or other types of digital threats.

The full report can be found at https://cryptoinfowire.com/security.

The newly released report has been designed as a practical guide for cryptocurrency owners looking to maximize the security of their holding and trading accounts.

While the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies removes most of the risks associated with centralized data storage, the report recommends that crypto owners take some basics steps to ensure that their accounts are as safe as possible.

The author of the report states: “This article is devoted to the often-forgotten and basic computer security measures that you should adopt if you haven’t done so already. It’s important not to blow these off as minor or insignificant. They are very important, and at a minimum, I employ each of the following 4 measures myself.”

The first step towards ensuring data security is having strong passwords. The report recommends using LastPass as an effective way to generate high-security passwords which can be easily managed using a strong master password.

LastPass is particularly suited to the needs of modern crypto traders, since it automatically generates high-security passwords for multiple exchange accounts.

For secured and private online traffic, the report suggests using Hideme VPN. According to the report, using a VPN (virtual private network) enables users to keep their online activity private and protect their location.

Other security tools suggested are the Cryptosteel Capsule, a high-security German steel seed storage and protection device, and the Avira antivirus.

The new report concludes with a series of general tips on internet security, such as enabling the computer’s Firewall keeping offline backups of passwords.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.