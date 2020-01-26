A new asymmetric investment newsletter guide has been launched by Investment Info Wire. It highlights the benefits of The Insider by Capitalist Exploits.

(Newswire.net -- January 25, 2020) -- A new asymmetric investment newsletter guide has been launched by Investment Info Wire. It highlights the benefits of The Insider by Capitalist Exploits.

Investment Info Wire has launched a new guide discussing the benefits of investment newsletters compared to a broker. It discusses whether investment newsletters are worth it and what type of benefits they can bring for those interested in investing.

More information can be found at: https://investmentinfowire.com

The newly launched guide from Investment Info Wire begins by discussing what newsletters are and how they tend to be viewed.

For many readers, they seem to be motivated more by the after-sale than the original purchase. Some generate add-on revenue, many focus on upsells, and this can lead to subscribers feeling disillusioned.

The focus then moves to contrarian investment newsletters. It discusses asymmetric investing compared to traditional investing.

One of the primary benefits of asymmetric investing is that people stand to gain more for their deals. However, they also lose less on a smaller percentage of their investment.

Capitalist Exploits produce a popular asymmetric investment newsletter, and this is the core focus of the guide by Investment Info Wire.

Investment Info Wire explains that the writers are dedicated to finding asymmetric risk-reward investment opportunities. They track capital flows and other trends to provide readers with the best value.

Readers will discover that their ideas can often be different to the norm. However, this is how they are able to achieve the greatest returns.

The guide states: “Capitalist Exploits provides content found in a world increasingly affected by geo-politics and capital flows. They point out irrational government policies, social movements and the madness of crowds. They equip their readers with unfiltered analysis, regardless of how controversial it may be.”

Capitalist Exploits offers three programs that the guide says are worth considering. These are The Resource Insider, Glenorchy Capital, and The Insider.

The Insider provides ideas that readers won’t find with other newsletters. It offers research reports, ideas to execute immediately, an insight into sectors and themes across global markets, and more.

Full details of the newly launched guide can be found on the URL above.