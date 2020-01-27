A new training webinar for Facebook lead generation has been launched by Robby Blanchard. It shows participants how to leverage Facebook to drive more leads and convert more sales.

Robby Blanchard has launched a new online webinar showcasing the best and most effective ways to make money online. He highlights the Commission Hero system and shows how it can help entrepreneurs to take their business and sales to new heights.

Attendees in the webinar will learn unique training methods that can help them to drive more traffic from Facebook. They will be able to implement the strategies in order to sell more ClickBank products and grow their affiliate marketing business.

Facebook has over 2 billion active users and represents a huge market for businesses and entrepreneurs in any niche. Learning how to connect with the wider audience there and leverage that market is a key to success in today’s online environment.

Robby will show participants how to tap into that market and start generating around $1,000 per day to increase their passive income. One of the main benefits of the program is that no experience is required. Interested parties just have to sign up and they will be given all the tools and guidance they need.

The first module covers how to find the best paying offers to make the most money possible. The second module highlights how to use Facebook to run effective lead generation ads.

The third thing that participants will learn is how to use the 3-step system to psychologically encourage more customers to make the purchase.

Robby states: “And don't worry, it doesn't matter if you don't have any prior experience or if you've never made money online before because I'm going to show the the step by step blueprint for making BIG profits each and every day just like I've taught this system to thousands of people this past year alone.”

