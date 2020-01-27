The Eastern Dragon Store updated its range of aromatherapy products to offer a portable essential oil diffusers and various decorative models.

The Eastern Dragon Store, an online store specializing in boutique household products, updated its range of high-quality essential oil diffusers. The e-store offers a variety of diffusers including a portable model, ceramic decorative diffusers, and many others.

More details can be found at https://theeasterndragonstore.com/collections/diffusers.

The new collection launch aims to provide customers throughout the world with high-quality aromatherapy accessories that can be used in both homes and offices.

The Good To Go Anywhere Portable Diffuser is a portable diffuser which can be taken anywhere and used in spaces such as cars, hotel rooms or bathrooms. Featuring a rechargeable battery and a durable metal case, the diffuser is ideal for traveling. The store also sells a set of useful accessories for the portable aromatherapy device.

The diffuser uses ultrasonic vibrations rather than heat, and can function well with regular tap water (though distilled water is recommended to keep mineral buildup to a minimum).

The newly updated collection also features the Dramatic Cool Mist Ultrasonic Ceramic Diffuser, a decorative diffuser which can be easily integrated into any type of interior décor. The diffuser features a color-changing LED light allowing users to switch between six light colors.

Other diffuser models include wooden diffusers, negative ion glass diffusers, and various others.

With the latest update, The Eastern Dragon Store continues to expand its range of high-quality curated products.

A family-owned business, the store aims to share the natural curiosity of its owners with its customers.

The store owner said: “Whenever my wife and I travel, we always get a thrill searching out that unique little shop of imported goods and find a wonderful small treasure to take home with us. That’s the mindset of how we choose the products for our store and that’s what we would like you to feel when you search through this online shop.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.