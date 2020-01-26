A new guide to samurai armor and where to buy it has been launched by Katana Sword Reviews. It was written to provide more information on authentic samurai armor for sale.

Katana Sword Reviews has launched a new guide to the history of Japanese and samurai armor. It was written to provide information and guidance for anyone looking to buy authentic samurai armor for sale and can help them to make a more informed decision.

The newly launched guide describes the different types of samurai armor available. It showcases the different components, as well as where to buy authentic armor.

Samurai armor and accessories appeal to martial arts fans, history enthusiasts, and those who enjoy Japanese memorabilia.

However, for those looking to buy authentic samurai armor online, it can be difficult to know where to shop. It’s for this reason that the newly launched guide was released.

Katana Sword Reviews explains that the ancient Japanese warriors became famous all over the world for their fierce fighting strategies.

Despite this, there isn’t much information readily available about their style of armor. It’s for this reason that the new guide goes into detail on samurai armor, what makes it unique, and more.

The guide covers how the basic armor was developed from the pieces that were used in China and Korea before the 4th century.

It evolved from the armors known as Tanko and Keillor, which were for foot soldiers and cavalry respectively.

The guide covers the evolution of samurai armour, which was brought about due to the need to combat firearms in the 16th century.

It also highlights the different parts of armor available. These include the Dou, Kote, Tekko, Hakodate, Suneate, Kusazuri, Sode, Shikoro, Kabuto, Wakidate, and Menpo.

Readers will also learn about the pros and cons of different types of samurai armor. These include the Lamellar Armor, Tameshi Gusoku, and Okashi Gusoku.

The guide states: “Finding authentic samurai armor for sale can be a difficult task and if you do come across it due to the age of the armor it will be merely for viewing purposes only and best as a collectable item. SOTE does offer a few pieces of authentic samurai armor for sale, but keep in mind the fragility of these.”

Interested parties looking to find armor to buy will find all the links they need in the new guide.

