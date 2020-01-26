A new fencing and deck building service has been launched by Palmerston North builder, James Nimmo. He prides himself on high quality service and customer focus.

James Nimmo, an experienced builder, bricklaying and landscaping specialist in Palmerston North, has launched a new fence and deck building service. He is known for his high quality service and installations, and has over 35 years of experience.

James Nimmo is a licensed building practitioner who served his apprenticeship in the UK. He later moved to New Zealand, and has lived there for 12 years.

One of the things that separates James from other builders in the area is his commitment to excellent customer service. He has a strong Christian faith and always tries to carry those beliefs into his work.

That means he offers services and building work that customers can trust. Interested parties can get in touch knowing they will be well looked after and taken care of.

A full range of fencing and decking services are provided on James’s website.

Other services include indoor fireplace repairs and rebuilds, fire surround repairs, chimney work, brick laying, landscaping structures and walls, chimney sweeping, safety inspections and more.

Customers are encouraged to get in touch regardless of their project needs. Whether they want a new deck installed or an existing decked area repairing, James can help.

He also offers high quality wooden fence installation and brickwork fence design to help customers design their ideal, safe and secure space.

He states: “As a company I always endeavor to use the best materials to suit the customer’s requirements and needs. I offer a friendly service and am always willing to give advice.”

Getting in touch with a professional builder in Palmerston North has a range of benefits. James is known for his reliability, and he also provides affordable services with a focus on the highest quality.

Full details of the new service launch can be found on the URL above.