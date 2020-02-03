rch studies have shown that curcumin has blood-thinning properties. This means that it could aid in preventing the formation of blood clots.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities warn that stroke accounts for 1 out of every 20 deaths in the United States. Further, someone in the country is found to have a stroke every 40 seconds.

Reports further show that it is the top cause of serious long-term disability. It also produces an estimated cost of $34 billion every year. These includes costs for medicines, heath care services, and missed days of work.

It is important to be warned that stroke is a medical emergency, and its prompt treatment is vital. There are symptoms to watch out for so one may immediately treat the condition.

Health care providers warn against trouble with speaking and understanding, which may be accompanied by confusion. Other symptoms of stroke are paralysis, headache, and trouble with walking.

Multiple research studies suggest that some foods may aid in fighting stroke. These are nuts, chocolate, and citrus fruits, among others.

Harvard researchers suggest that consumption of greens is linked with the reduction of risk of stroke by 20 percent. Other studies show that individuals who ate chocolate had an increased protection against the condition.

When it comes to fighting stroke, some natural remedies like curcumin have been found potentially useful.

Previous multiple research studies have shown that curcumin has blood-thinning properties. This means that it could aid in preventing the formation of blood clots and decreasing the risk of stroke.

It is worth realizing that curcumin has long been found to be useful for a range of medicinal purposes. It could work wonders in fighting certain diseases due to the multiple healing properties it contains, such as its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anticoagulant agents.

