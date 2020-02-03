Experts recommend resorting to the use of safer alternatives like glucosamine, which has long been widely studied by the scientific community.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- More and more researchers are looking into the therapeutic goodness of some techniques and products for osteoarthritis. In multiple research studies, it has been found low-impact, joint-friendly exercises are helpful.

According to James Wyss, MD, a fitness plan for osteoarthritis should include strength and flexibility training along with aerobic exercise.

Wyss is a sports physiatrist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and an assistant professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College.

“Strengthening exercises help support the muscles around the joint, while stretching can maintain and sometimes improve flexibility around the knee," Dr. Wyss adds.

It is also recommended to warm up and cool down before and after exercising. Warming up aids in lubricating the joints to reduce stiffness and the risk of injuries. Cooling down, on the other hand, aids in resetting after an exercise.

David Pisetsky, MD, PhD, says low-impact aerobic exercises help build strength around the affected joints and keep them aligned and functioning properly.

Pisetsky is a professor of medicine and immunology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC, and past president of the U.S. Bone and Joint Initiative.

A study was published in the August 2017 issue of Radiology.

In this study, it has been found that for individuals who are overweight, weight loss can relieve knee pain and even slow down the rate of cartilage degeneration. This is why it is always best to exercise and take some helpful measures in managing a healthy weight.

For many people with osteoarthritis, managing pain means using medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It is important to realize that while these pharmaceutical drugs work wonders in relieving pain, they can also produce some side effects.

These are feeling lightheaded, dizziness, heartburn, vomiting, and the increased odds of stroke of a heart attack. There are other adverse experts individuals with OA should be mindful about.

Experts recommend resorting to the use of safer alternatives like glucosamine, which has long been widely studied by the scientific community.

Researchers suggest that this naturally-occurring substance called glucosamine works wonders in helping the body maintain strong and healthy joint cartilage. In some studies, glucosamine has even been able to demonstrate its ability to repair cartilage damage and enhance overall mobility among individuals with OA.

There are many formula options in the market and one to consider is VitaBreeze Glucosamine. This highly potent supplement has 1500 mg glucosamine as well as 1000mg Chondroitin, 600mg MSM, and 300 mg Turmeric

