(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- Today, over 26 million Americans have chronic kidney disease. It is worth realizing that this kidney disease has been found to have a huge tendency to progress to kidney failure and death in men over women.

This is according to a study that was published in the December issue of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

According to study author Dr. Ana Ricardo, women had 17 percent lower risk of experiencing kidney failure and the risk of death was 31 percent lower in women than in men.

Dr. Ricardo is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"We've known for a long time that women are more likely to be diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, but there has been conflicting research on chronic kidney disease outcomes by sex,” he adds.

This interesting study involved almost 4,000 chronic kidney disease patients. The investigators say that the findings suggest biology and psychosocial factors may be the driver of the sex-related disparity observed in patients with chronic kidney disease.

Experts continue to strongly recommend resorting to measures that could aid in keeping the kidneys healthy. Some of the most important steps to take is follow a healthy diet and engage in exercise activities regularly.

Interestingly, some natural remedies like ashwagandha have been reputed to work wonders in delivering kidney health benefits. According to experts, ashwagandha works in eliminating the root causes of kidney damage or failure.

Some studies have even shown that it aids in the ability of the kidneys to function better. It exerts various mechanisms to produce kidney health benefits.

Researchers found that ashwagandha has bioflavonoids, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds. These aid in preventing the formation of free radicals or scavenge them. Experts say these actions end up reducing free radical damage.

Due to its antioxidant activity, ashwagandha has been found helpful in protecting cellular integrity of kidney and liver tissues.

Some other studies reveal that ashwagandha exerts curative effects on the damaged microtubules in the kidneys. Ashwagandha also has inflammation-fighting activities, which can potentially aid in curing chronic renal dysfunction.

Today, there are many studies associating ashwagandha with various health benefits. Its use is even considered useful for preventive health purposes.

