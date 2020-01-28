Moving APT, the leader in affordable interstate moving services has launched service in Knoxville TN. All long-distance Knoxville TN movers are insured, bonded and licensed.

(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) -- Knoxville, TN -- Moving APT, the leader in affordable interstate moving services has launched service in Knoxville TN. All long-distance Knoxville TN movers are insured, bonded and licensed.

Moving APT has launched affordable long distance movers to its hub in Knoxville, Tennessee. Moving APT is a licensed interstate broker that has been in business since 1999. All of their long-distance Knoxville TN movers are insured, bonded and licensed by the Dept of Transportation.

https://announce.biz/moving-services

Moving APTs launch into the Knoxville TN long-distance movers market gives customers a safe, affordable and reliable moving option. Moving APT is equipped to arrange the transportation of goods by a company that is an FMCSA authorized motor carrier.

Pricing is determined by the company that is contracted to help customers with the moving. Customers can call managers at any time for the carrier’s tariff. Services are available 8 am - 8 pm Monday - Saturday to contact a broad selection of Knoxville TN long distance movers.

The service features over 2500 carriers, packing services, customers can premium packaging materials for DIY, free moving quotes online, top 7 movers near the client, corporate relocation services, one-month free storage, free estimate, free moving boxes kit value of $100, and up to a 15% discount on flexibility pickup on all Knoxville TN long distance movers.

A satisfied commented, "Using Moving APT for our move from San Diego to Knoxville was wonderful. We were told about several Knoxville Tennessee Interstate moving companies but with Moving APT one call and we were done. My husband is retiring from the military and we've moved all over and this was by far the easiest move we've ever done. I'm telling all my friends about this service."

The launch of this moving companies services into Knoxville, TN brings affordable long-distance interstate movers to the area. Residential and corporations moving to or from the Knoxville TN have a new resource to handle all moves.

Customers that are interested in ordering moving services for interstate moving can visit the above URL or call +1 (786) 485-0419