(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) -- Lakewood, CO -- Lakewood Colorado orthodontic practice Duryea Orthodontics launched a new online booking system that enables new patients to schedule their first appointment online, through the office's website, at no cost.

Duryea Orthodontics, a professional orthodontic practice in Lakewood, Colorado, announced that new patients are now able to schedule their first appointment online, directly through the office's website. The new online booking system aims to make it easier for patients of all ages to get a free orthodontic exam and consultation to see if orthodontic treatment is right for them.

More information can be found at https://www.duryeasmiles.com/schedule

The benefits of orthodontic treatment include a healthier mouth, a more pleasing appearance, and teeth that are more likely to last a lifetime. Duryea Orthodontics just launched a new online booking system that helps new patients book their first, and free orthodontist appointment more quickly and conveniently.

Timing is everything, especially when it comes to one's orthodontic treatment. Early orthodontic exams allow orthodontists to advise patients on whether treatment is recommended, what form it will take and estimate the length of treatment.

Duryea Orthodontics helps patients through individualized treatment plans. The experienced orthodontic team provide orthodontic solutions for both children and adults who want to have straight teeth or who simply aspire to improve the quality of their life by achieving a beautiful and healthy smile.

Dr. Duryea and his staff can offer a mixture of comprehensive treatment options, including regular braces, clear braces, Invisalign clear aligners, and many more. Regardless of the patient's needs, they are committed to treating patients with the utmost respect and providing the most affordable care possible for them and their family.

With the latest update, the friendly and knowledgeable team at Duryea Orthodontics are dedicated to meeting each patient's needs with comprehensive care using advanced, proven technology.

A satisfied client said: “My 10 year old son has had an excellent experience with Dr. Duryea and his staff. I have been so impressed by how welcoming and informative they were for me and my son from the very beginning. I highly recommend their office to all families as I'm confident you will find them as excellent as I have. I look forward to continuing to work with their office and staff with all of my kids.”

