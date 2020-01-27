A newly updated epoxy and concrete floor coating service has been launched by Garage Floor in 24. The team serves the Arizona area and prides itself on high quality service.

Garage Floor in 24 has launched an updated concrete floor coating and epoxy flooring service for local customers. Based in Gilbert, AZ, the company is run by Gary Crainshaw, a home improvement entrepreneur who prides himself on high quality service.

For more information please visit the website here: https://gilbertconcretecoatings.com

The site explains that Gary and his team provide high quality epoxy coatings and garage floor coatings for local homeowners. Other services include garage floor concrete resurfacing, garage floor concrete painting, and garage floor sealer and sealing solutions.

With the first step of the installation process, the contractors will use floor grinders to sand the floor. This will remove oil, grease and concrete.

Secondly, they will base coat the floor with paint mixed in 5-gallon buckets. Decorative chips or quartz is applied to the wet surface, and once dry the excess can be scraped off. The advanced technology Polyaspartic Coating is similar to epoxy but with superior benefits. Polyaspartic coatings can be applied in 1 day and driven on the next. Epoxy systems take numerous days to apply and a few more days to fully cure. The 1 Day Floor systems are non slip and seamless. They last for years with various warranty's available.

One of the main benefits of the service is that homeowners can add value to their property. It can also help to ensure the garage remains dust free, and provides an easy to clean surface.

Customers will find that the epoxy coatings are highly durable, with industrial strength. That means customers can transform their garage into a useable part of the home or even into a business.

The team serves throughout the Arizona area, including Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, Apache Junction, Tempe, and Paradise Valley.

The company states: “Our concrete coating installers will bring your home project vision to life. You can have peace of mind that your home floors will be done on time, on budget and to your satisfaction. Concrete coatings are ideal for basements, kitchens, patios and more.”

Interested parties can get in touch for a free estimate and to discuss their project goals. Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above.