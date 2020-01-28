Doctors On CBD announced that a new range of CBD assistance programs is now available for veterans at Comfort Leaf. The programs aim to help US veterans who struggle with PTSD, anxiety, inso...

Doctors On CBD announced that a new range of CBD assistance programs is now available for veterans at Comfort Leaf. The programs aim to help US veterans who struggle with PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, and other health issues.

Doctors On CBD, an online resource for people interested in the health benefits of CBD, announced that a new range of CBD assistance programs is now available for veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety, chronic pain, and other health issues. The new programs aim to make CBD products accessible to everyone.

More information can be found at https://doctorsoncbd.com/cbd-assistance-programs-provide-relief-for-veterans

CBD oil is very popular these days, with thousands of Americans trying it to ease symptoms like chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. The newly launched range of CBD assistance programs strive to help the over 20 million veterans in the United States who live with this type of health issues.

Doctors On CBD notes that, according to a 2013 study, 40% of veterans with PTSD also have generalized anxiety disorder. In addition, many veterans are sleep deprived, suffer with insomnia and experience reductions in their overall quality of life and well being.

Unfortunately, VA clinics can only prescribe medications that have been approved by the FDA. This means that they cannot currently prescribe CBD.

However, due to CBD’s high therapeutic potential, especially for veterans, many CBD brands offer CBD assistance programs. As such, veterans can get access to CBD products without going the VA clinic or without a prescription.

Comfort Leaf now offers some of the highest quality CBD products at a discount of 50% off to all US military veterans. With the recent announcement, Comfort Leaf aims to show their gratitude and to make their products more accessible and affordable for those interested in experimenting with CBD.

According to the official website of Doctors On CBD, “CBD oil is a promising new therapy that can provide relief to these veterans, making it easier for them to cope with their daily symptoms. The field of research into the benefits of CBD grows every day and there are now CBD assistance programs available for helping veterans.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.