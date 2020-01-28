Cold Stone Creamery has for a limited time-released it's rich and decadent handcrafted Fudge Truffle ice cream. They suggest this Valentine's favorite be served in a bright red cone or bowl....

The Cold Stone Creamery at 80 Orchard Hill Park Drive in Leominster, MA has released the rich and decadent Holiday ice cream flavor for Valentine's Day. This limited release will be available throughout the month of love. The name of this favorite is Fudge Truffle.

Fudge truffle ice cream will be released on February 1, 2020. They suggest this Valentine favorite be paired with a bright red waffle cone or bowl for Valentine's Day celebrations.

They will also be serving the Fudge Truffle Decadence™ Ice Cream Cake. It has moist layers of Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache.

Cold Stone Creamery serves fresh churned ice cream that is made daily at the shop. The choice of flavors include both what are called “Always” flavors, Seasonal Flavors, and Local Flavors.

Featured flavors include Classic Cookie Dough Cake batter, French Vanilla, Chocolate, Sweet Cream Mint, Cheesecake, Coffee, Strawberry, Candy Cane, Dark Chocolate, Peppermint, Eggnog, Pumpkin, Amaretto, Banana, Black Cherry, Butter Pecan, Caramel, Latte Cinnamon, Cinnamon Bun, Coconut, Cotton Candy, Dark Chocolate, French Toast, Irish Cream, Mango, Mocha, Oatmeal Cookie Batter, Orange Dreamsicle, Peanut Butter, Pecan Praline, Pistachio, Raspberry, Vanilla Bean, White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, Lemon Sorbet, Raspberry, Sorbet, and Watermelon Sorbet.

Cold Stone Creamery caters to special needs by providing gluten-free products, lactose-free and low-fat options, as well as nut and egg allergy concerns and kosher certification. Some customers will use the mix-in feature Cold Stone Creamery offers. It allows patrons to mix flavors.

The Valentine release will mix well some of the flavors the ice cream shop offers. For those interested in having a party during the Valentine season the Cold Stone Creamery in Leominster, MA can provide it's Ultimate Party Pack or the Petite Party Pack.

The Valentine release of the Fudge Truffle Ice Cream is a highlight at the Cold Stone Creamery in Leominster, MA. They highly suggest that customers order ahead. This will allow them to avoid the lines during the month of love.

